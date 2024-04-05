No evidence of Bushra Bibi being poisoned, says personal physician

“At this time, there is no evidence of Bushra Bibi being poisoned,” Dr Asim Yousuf said while speaking to Geo News, adding, “We are not conducting any medical test to ascertain administration of any poisonous substance to Bushra Bibi as no such symptoms are detected.”

The physician said that Bushra Bibi’s health deteriorated after taking a meal two months ago. However, she started consuming less food due to health issues, he added.