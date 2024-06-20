Noam Chomsky's wife denied reports of linguist's death

Noam Chomsky's wife ,Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, denied reports of the linguist's death. She said they are untrue.

The Associated Press confirmed this news via email. Valeria Wasserman Chomsky replied to the query posed by the news organization saying, "No, it is false.”

The 95-year-old linguist was hospitalised in Brazil as he was recovering from a stroke he suffered a year ago. However, Beneficencia Portuguesa hospital in Sao Paulo, where the Chomsky was admitted, stated that they had discharged him. They further said he was to continue his treatment at home.