Noam Chomsky's wife denied reports of linguist's death

Noam Chomsky's wife ,Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, denied reports of the linguist's death. She said they are untrue.
The Associated Press confirmed this news via email. Valeria Wasserman Chomsky replied to the query posed by the news organization saying, "No, it is false.”
The 95-year-old linguist was hospitalised in Brazil as he was recovering from a stroke he suffered a year ago. However, Beneficencia Portuguesa hospital in Sao Paulo, where the Chomsky was admitted, stated that they had discharged him. They further said he was to continue his treatment at home.
On Tuesday, Noam Chomsky began trending on X (formerly Twitter) as the site witnessed an uptake in posts remembering and mourning Noam Chomsky. Various media outlets like The Jacobin and The New Statesman picked up this news and published obituaries of Noam Chomsky.
According to AP, The Jacobin changed its headling from 'We Remember Noam Chomsky” to “Let’s Celebrate Noam Chomsky”, The New Statesman took down its post altogether.
Brazilian news site Diario do Centro do Mundo also took down its story announcing Chomsky’s death and issued a correction. The Chomskys own a place in Brazil since 2015.
Known as the father of modern linguistics, Noam Chomsky is one of the renowned intellectuals of 21st century. He is best known for his work Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media published in 1988 along with Edward S Herman.
This book talks about the role of mainstream media and how it caters to elite and powerful. He also puts forth the propaganda model which affects mass communication to this day.
A staunch and ardent critic, Noam Chomsky vehemently opposes the capitalistic system and believes that workers should have control over their means of production.
In 1955, Chomsky became a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and retired in 1996. He continued to teach at the Institute as an as an Emeritus Professor. In 2017, he joined the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona in Tucson.
Published 20 June 2024, 13:15 IST