Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Machado vows to bring award back to Venezuela

The 58-year-old engineer had secretly left Venezuela for Oslo in defiance of a decade-long travel ban imposed by authorities and after spending more than a year in hiding.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 09:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 09:36 IST
World newsVenezuelaNobel Peace Prize

Follow us on :

Follow Us