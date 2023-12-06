North Korea hackers may have stolen data on laser weapon: Police

Local media reported this week that the cache of data included key South Korean defence secrets.

The entities targeted included South Korean defence firms, research institutes and pharmaceutical companies, an earlier police statement said. Some 250 files, or 1.2 terabytes of information and data, were taken by the hackers, it said.

A proxy server set up by the group was accessed in a district of the North Korean capital Pyongyang 83 times between last December and March, police said.

The server was used to access the websites of the firms and institutions, with the group taking advantage of a South Korean hosting service that rents servers to unidentified clients.

The group also extorted $357,866 worth of bitcoin from three South Korean and foreign firms in ransomware attacks, police said.

North Korean hackers have been blamed for cyberattacks netting millions of dollars, though Pyongyang previously has denied being involved in cybercrime.

A foreign woman was being investigated in connection with the ransomware attacks after some of the bitcoin were transferred through her bank account and withdrawn at a bank in China, police said. She has denied any wrongdoing.