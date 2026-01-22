<p>Karnataka Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thawar-chand-gehlot">Thaawarchand Gehlot</a> on Thursday walked out of Assembly without reading government-drafted speech after addressing the joint session of the legislature in three sentences.</p><p>The Governor walked out of the Assembly as the Congress members protested and tried to gherao him.</p><p>“I welcome you all to the joint session of the legislature. I’m happy to address one more joint session of the Karnataka legislature," he said.</p><p>“My government is fully committed to double the speed of economic, social and physical development of the state. Jai Hind. Jai Karnataka," he added before leaving the Assembly.</p>.<p><strong>An insult to the House: Siddaramaiah</strong></p><p>Later, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Governor read out a sentence from his own speech, not the government’s. This is an insult to the House of Representatives." </p><p>”Our government, party and lawmakers will protest this. The Governor has behaved like a puppet of the Union government,” he said.</p><p>”We’ll discuss whether or not we should move the Supreme Court. We’ll let you know,” said Siddaramaiah.</p><p>On Wednesday, Gehlot had refused to address the joint session of the legislature if 11 paragraphs of the speech drafted by the Congress government, which contain criticism against the Modi administration, were not dropped.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>