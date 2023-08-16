Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment in US Army

King dashed into the North while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 21:58 IST

Follow Us

North Korea said that Travis King confessed to crossing into the North because of "inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army", state media reported on Wednesday, the first public acknowledgement of the incident by Pyongyang.

The soldier, Private Travis T King, dashed into the North while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas. US officials have said they believe King crossed the border intentionally.

North Korean investigators have also now concluded that King crossed deliberately and illegally, with the intent to stay in the North or in a third country, state news agency KCNA said.

"During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army," KCNA reported, using the initials of North Korea's official name. "He also expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal American society." 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 August 2023, 21:58 IST)
United StatesNorth KoreaDeportationUS Army

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT