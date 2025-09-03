<p>Seoul: North Korean leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kim-jong-un">Kim Jong Un </a>told Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> on Wednesday that cooperation between the nations had greatly increased since they signed a partnership treaty in June 2024 and that he was willing to do "everything I can to assist" Russia.</p>.'Front runner' to be North Korea's next supreme leader makes international debut in China.<p>Kim was speaking at a bilateral meeting with Putin in Beijing on the sidelines of a celebration to mark the anniversary of Japan's formal surrender in World War Two.</p>