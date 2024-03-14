North Korea's Kim guided military demonstration involving tanks

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided a military demonstration involving tank units on Wednesday, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

Kim was joined by senior officials including Defence Minister Kang Sun Nam at the event described by KCNA as a "training match" between tank units.

The military event was designed to strictly inspect the actual combat capabilities of tank crews and make them familiar with combat action methods on different tactical missions, KCNA reported.

"Swiftly weaving their way through various worst combat circumstances, heavy tanks hit targets at once with powerful strikes and broke through strong defense lines with high maneuverability," the report said.