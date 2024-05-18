North Korea's Kim seeks to shore up nuclear force, oversees missile test: Reports

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered accelerated production to strengthen the country's nuclear force more rapidly, on the same day he oversaw a test of tactical ballistic missiles with new guidance system, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

While visiting an arms factory on Friday, Kim made the production order "to cope with ...the enemies' reckless military confrontation" and bolster nuclear war deterrence, KCNA said.

This way, the enemy would be afraid of North Korea's nuclear combat posture, Kim added.