Attack on NYPD officers in Times Square: 7 indicted in connection with assault

The Manhattan district attorney indicted seven people on Thursday over their role in an attack on New York City police officers during a brawl in Times Square last month, bringing charges of assault and other offenses.

Five of the people were arrested within hours or days of the incident, and two others remained at large on Thursday, according to the district attorney's office. An eighth person has been charged separately by prosecutors in a criminal complaint, rather by a grand jury.

Investigators have not yet identified three others believed to have been involved in the January 27 melee, the DA's office said.