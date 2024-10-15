Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Oil plunges 4% as Iran supply disruption concerns ease, demand outlook weakens

Brent crude futures fell $3.51, or 4.5per cent, to $73.95 a barrel at 0911 GMT, their lowest since October 2. West Texas Intermediate futures lost $3.48, or 4.7 per cent, hitting $70.35 a barrel.
Reuters
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 10:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 10:20 IST
World newsBusiness NewsIranIsraelOil

Follow us on :

Follow Us