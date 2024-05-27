Old McDonald's burger purchased in 1995 perfectly intact till date: Report

Two Australian friends - Casey Dean (39) and (38) -- have claimed that in 1995 in their teens, they had ordered a 'Quarter Pounder' with cheese from a McDonald's outlet in Adelaide, when Bill Clinton served as the United States president, according to a report by AFP.

Dean told AFP, "Being teenagers we ordered a truckload of food, and it was just way too much. It started a chain of events where we were joking 'imagine if we kept this forever', and here we are."

Although the burger had slightly shrunk compared to its original size, after almost 30 years, it seems to be perfectly intact without any microbial growth and bad or pungent odour.

The burger which has been dubbed as 'McFossil', has an impressive shelf life even after being locked up most of the time in a cardboard and timber box, when the mercury during summers in Adelaide would touch 30° Celsius.