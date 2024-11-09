Old rival Merv Hughes rescues Ian Botham from crocodiles in Australia's Northern Territory

<p>Melbourne: Once fierce rivals on the field, legendary England cricketer Ian Botham has thanked his former Australian adversary, Merv Hughes, for rescuing him after he fell into a crocodile-infested river in the Northern Territory.</p>.<p>The incident happened last week when 68-year-old Botham went for fishing with his old mate and bunch of friends during a four-day trip.</p>.<p>According to a report, Botham's slippers reportedly caught up in some roping while transferring to another boat and ended up slipping head-first into the Moyle River, 200km southwest of Darwin.</p>.BCCI slams Botham for hitting out at IPL.<p>Former Australia fast bowler Hughes acted fast and along with some fellow fishermen quickly got Botham out of the water.</p>.<p>Botham suffered severe bruises in his body as he hit the side of the boat when being pulled out of the water.</p>.<p>"My catch of the day was the barra while I was nearly catch of the day for all the crocs and bull sharks... thanks boys for getting me out," Botham posted on Instagram on Friday.</p>.<p>Botham was also quoted as saying by the <em>Herald Sun</em>: "At the end of the day, Crocodile Beefy survived.</p>.<p>"I was out of the water quicker than I went in it. Quite a few sets of eyes were having a peep at me. Luckily, I had no time to think about what was in the water.</p>.<p>"The guys were brilliant, it was just one of those accidents. It was all very quick and I'm OK now," he added.</p>.<p>Botham is in Australia to commentate on the upcoming first Test between India and Australia for radio, alongside his saviour Hughes.</p>