Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Old rival Merv Hughes rescues Ian Botham from crocodiles in Australia's Northern Territory

The incident happened last week when 68-year-old Botham went for fishing with his old mate and bunch of friends during a four-day trip.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 06:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 06:39 IST
World newsAustraliaCricketTrendingRiverIan Botham

Follow us on :

Follow Us