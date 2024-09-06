On Myanmar's frontline, Rohingya fighters and junta face a common enemy

Bangkok: Myanmar's military long viewed the insurgency among persecuted Rohingya Muslims as an existential threat to the majority Buddhist nation, but as the Arakan Army rebel group makes sweeping gains, the junta and some Rohingya fighters now face a common foe.

In a once-unthinkable arrangement, the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) says its fighters have reached an "understanding" with the military not to attack each other, as they both battle the Arakan Army, the major rebel force in western Myanmar.

"The junta did not attack us, and we did not attack them," Ko Ko Linn, the head of RSO's political affairs, told Reuters in a rare interview.