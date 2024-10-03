Home
On visit to Pakistan, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim says his country supports UN resolution on Kashmir

Pakistan and Malaysia agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including economy, trade, investment, commerce, agriculture, tourism, education and defence.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 16:54 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 16:54 IST
World newsPakistanUNSCMalaysiaAnwar Ibrahim

