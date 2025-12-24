Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

One killed in bomb blast in Bangladesh's Dhaka

The incident comes after a Hindu man was lynched and media offices were gutted.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 15:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 15:13 IST
World newsBangladeshBomb Blast

Follow us on :

Follow Us