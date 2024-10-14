Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

One killed, several injured as police resorts to baton charges against civil right activists, religious-party protesters in Pakistan's Sindh

The police and paramilitary rangers stopped the TLP protesters and also clashed with SRM demonstrators, including civil rights activists, lawyers, trade union workers, and journalists.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 19:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 19:22 IST
World newsPakistanSindh

Follow us on :

Follow Us