One reported dead, six missing after yacht sinks off Sicily

Palermo: One person died and six people were missing after a luxury yacht was struck by a whirlwind and sank off the coast of the Sicilian capital Palermo, Italian media reported.

Italy's fire brigade and coast guard had earlier said divers were searching for seven missing people and did not immediately confirm that a body had been found. The 56-metre-long (184-ft) luxury sailboat, which was British registered, sank with 22 people on board when it was hit by a violent storm at sunrise, the coast guard said in a statement.

It said one crew member and six passengers were missing, adding that they were of British, American and Canadian nationality.