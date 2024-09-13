Osama Bin Laden's 'dead' son still alive and plotting terror attacks: Report

Reports have surfaced that Osama Bin Laden's son who took over as the chief of Al-Qadea and was later killed is supposedly alive and has built a militant dynasty.

According to a report by The Mirror, Hamza Bin Laden who is the son of the founder of Al-Qadea Osama bin laden is reportedly running the terrorist organisation along with his brother Abdullah.

Apparently, CIA's attempt to kill Laden were not fruitful.

Moreover, according to The Mirror, the terrorist outfit has developed 10 major al-Qaeda terror training camps in Afghanistan and have forged global links with other West-hating groups.