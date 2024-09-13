Osama Bin Laden's 'dead' son still alive and plotting terror attacks: Report

Reports have surfaced that Osama Bin Laden's son who took over as the chief of Al-Qadea and was later killed is supposedly alive and has built a militant dynasty.
According to a report by The Mirror, Hamza Bin Laden who is the son of the founder of Al-Qadea Osama bin laden is reportedly running the terrorist organisation along with his brother Abdullah.
Apparently, CIA's attempt to kill Laden were not fruitful.
Moreover, according to The Mirror, the terrorist outfit has developed 10 major al-Qaeda terror training camps in Afghanistan and have forged global links with other West-hating groups.
The 34-year-old spends most of his time in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, less than 200 kilometres from Kabul.
A report seen by the Mirror says: “Hamza bin Laden is not only alive but actively involved in al-Qaeda’s resurgence, a fact well-known among senior Taliban leaders. These leaders... engage with him, holding regular meetings and securing him and his family. It highlights a deep connection between al-Qaeda and the Taliban, one that is crucial for Western governments to understand. [Hamza] has ascended to the leadership of al-Qaeda, steering [it] towards its most potent resurgence since the Iraq War.”
The Mirror also stated that they have set up camps which trains fighters and suicide bombers. They teach them how to enter Afghanistan and clandestinely slip out. Most importantly, they are taught to launch attacks against the West.
They believe around 21 outfits are working in Afghanistan.
Published 13 September 2024, 17:44 IST