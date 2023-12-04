Pak court summons Imran Khan, wife on December 6 in Al-Qadir case

Islamabad: A Pakistan anti-corruption court hearing the Al-Qadir Trust case on Monday summoned former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on December 6 while issuing non-bailable arrest warrants against six other accused in the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last week filed a case against Khan and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Islamabad-based Accountability Court No. 1 issued a written order about the production of the accused.

He noted that 71-year-old Khan was already in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and ordered the jail superintendent to produce him at the next hearing on Wednesday.