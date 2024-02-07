Pakistan: Anti-terror court extends ex-PM Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail till February 9 in military installations attack case

Lahore: A Pakistan anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended till February 9 the pre-arrest bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in seven terrorism cases related to attacks on military installations in May last year.

ATC Lahore Judge Navid Iqbal took up the bail petitions of the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the May 9 attacks on the house of Corps Commander Lahore, Askari Tower, Shadman police station, torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party office, and attacking police personnel outside his Zaman Park residence.

Khan’s counsel advocate Salman Safdar told the court he would advance his arguments once the attendance of the petitioner was marked from jail on a video link.