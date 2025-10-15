<p>Initial reports claimed that over 12 civilians were killed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan </a>after a fight broke out between Afghan and Pakistani forces, while an update on Wednesday afternoon stated that the Pakistani army had killed at least 40 Afghan Taliban attackers. </p><p>As fresh fights broke out after weekend clashes, the border witnessed the killing of civilians and troops shattering a fragile peace. </p><p>To the unversed, the recent actions between both the countries began after Islamabad demanded that the Afghan Taliban administration act against terrorists who have stepped up attacks in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>, saying they operate from havens in Afghanistan.</p><p>The Taliban, however, has so far denied any presence of terrorists in Afghanistan. Earlier, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on X that Pakistani forces launched attacks, killing more than 12 civilians, and injuring over 100. "Unfortunately, this morning, Pakistani forces once again launched attacks on Afghanistan with light and heavy weapons in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 12 civilians and the injury of more than 100. After this, Afghan forces were forced to retaliate,"<a href="https://twitter.com/Zabehulah_M33/status/1978335605936288246"> the post read.</a> </p><p>Meanwhile, <em>PTI</em> reported more deaths. Quoting the Pakistan army, the news agency said that the country repulsed multiple attacks by the Afghan Taliban while killing <a href="https://www.ptinews.com/story/international/pakistan-army-kills-over-40-afghan-taliban-attackers-in-border-clashes/3008851">over 40 attackers </a>in separate incidents. </p><p>Fighting between troops and militants in a <a href="https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/over-12-civilians-killed-attacks-afghanistan-by-pakistani-forces-afghan-taliban-2025-10-15/">second incident</a> in Pakistan's border district of Orakzai killed six Pakistani paramilitary soldiers and wounded six, two security officials told Reuters. Nine militants were also killed, they said, adding that the violence broke out during a search in the area by troops after a militant attack last week killed 11 Pakistani soldiers.</p>.Pak security forces clash with Afghan Taliban on border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>On Sunday, Pakistan closed border crossings with Afghanistan, following exchanges of fire between the forces of the two countries.</p><p>The tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan this month have coincided with Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India, Pakistan's arch rival.</p><p>India and Afghanistan, during Muttaqi's visit, decided to upgrade ties, with New Delhi saying it would reopen its embassy in Kabul, and the Afghan Taliban also announcing it would send its diplomats to India. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>