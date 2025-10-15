Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan army kills over 40 Afghan Taliban attackers in separate border clash incidents

Quoting the Pakistan army, news agency PTI said that the country repulsed multiple attacks by the Afghan Taliban while killing over 40 attackers in separate incidents.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 08:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 08:29 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us