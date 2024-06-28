Pakistan can target TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

In an interview with the Voice of America, Asif said that the decision to launch the counter-terrorism operation was not made in haste, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

“The decision about Azm-e-Istehkam was taken because of the economic difficulties, and it may also target TTP’s sanctuaries across the border,” he told the state-owned American news network and international radio broadcaster.

The minister said that it would not be against international law since Afghanistan had been “exporting” terrorism to Pakistan, and the “exporters” were being harboured there, The Dawn newspaper reported.

Asif said that although the TTP was operating from the neighbouring country, its cadre, about a few thousand in number, “are operating from within the country”.

He also ruled out any chances of dialogue with the banned outfit, saying there was no common ground.