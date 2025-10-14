Pakistan committed to establishment of Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders: Shehbaz Sharif
Sharif said that the most important priority for Pakistan was the immediate cessation of the genocidal campaign imposed on Gaza and Pakistan, along with other brotherly nations, consistently stated and reinforced this priority.
As I board the plane to return home after the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el Sheikh, I want to share some reflections on the potentially transformational nature of what took place and why Pakistan has been so deeply involved.