Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan committed to establishment of Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders: Shehbaz Sharif

Sharif said that the most important priority for Pakistan was the immediate cessation of the genocidal campaign imposed on Gaza and Pakistan, along with other brotherly nations, consistently stated and reinforced this priority.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 14:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 14:54 IST
World newsPakistanShehbaz SharifGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us