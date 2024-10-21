Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan man kills mother, 3 other female family members over 'liberal' lifestyle

The bodies of the four women were found in their apartment in Karachi’s old Soldier Bazar area with their throats slit.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 13:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 13:27 IST
World newsPakistanCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us