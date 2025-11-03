Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan security forces kill several TTP terrorists

The convoy headed by the District Police Officer (DPO) North Waziristan Waqar Khan was attacked on Miranshah Road, Bannu district.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 14:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 14:38 IST
World newsPakistanTerrorism

Follow us on :

Follow Us