Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan to buy more electricity from neighbouring Iran

The new proposal came a week after the Iranian foreign minister visited Islamabad.
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 11:02 IST

Follow Us

Pakistan will buy more electricity from neighbouring Iran, a finance ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at an Economic Coordination Committee chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Energy-starved Pakistan already has contracts to purchase electricity from Tehran for its border regions, especially for China-backed development projects on Gwadar port.

The new proposal came a week after the Iranian foreign minister visited Islamabad.

The finance ministry did not give details of the quantity or terms and conditions of the new purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 August 2023, 11:02 IST)
World news

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT