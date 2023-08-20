Pakistan's former human rights minister Shireen Mazari's daughter arrested; family calls it 'abduction'

The organisation, terming the Islamabad Police's act 'unacceptable', said on platform X: "The manner in which the Islamabad Police broke into her home, allegedly without a warrant, is unacceptable and points to a larger, more worrying pattern of state-sanctioned violence against people exercising their right to freedom of expression and assembly."

Last week, Imaan reportedly addressed in Islamabad a rally of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), a group of ethnic Pushtu-speaking activists highly critical of the army, and criticised the powerful military establishment.