Pak's ex-prez Alvi invokes the example of horse to poke fun at minister who announced ban on Imran Khan's party

Alvi wrote in Urdu that while watching television after Tarar's press conference, he was reminded of the late Yousufi who he knew through some friends and would meet him every few months at a gathering in Karachi.

“Yousufi used to say to his friend Mirza: ‘My dear fellow, you speak like a human, but by God, your emotions are of a horse'," Alvi wrote, adding that Yousufi could have used another animal instead of the horse if he wanted to bestow some wisdom or intelligence on his friend.

Alvi delicately compared Tarar's emotional outburst at the presser with the power of a horse, which is devoid of any wisdom.