Pak's special court rejects bail application of ex-PM Imran Khan, his aide Qureshi in cypher case

"Consequent upon the conclusion of the enquiry.…it transpired that former prime minister namely Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely Shah Mahmood Qureshi and their other associates are involved in communications of information contained in the secret classified document…to the unauthorised person (i.e. public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their ulterior motives and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security," read first information report (FIR) registered against the PTI leaders.