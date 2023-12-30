JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Palestinian group says captive Israeli soldier killed in Gaza by Israeli air strike

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine is the second biggest faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) after Fatah.
Last Updated 30 December 2023, 17:15 IST

Follow Us

The armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said on Saturday that an Israeli soldier being held captive by the group in Gaza had been killed in an Israeli air strike that had also wounded some of his captors.

In an audio speech broadcast by Al Araby television, a spokesperson for the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades group said the air strike took place following a failed attempt by Israeli commandos to free the soldier.

The spokesperson gave no details of when the soldier had been taken captive, or where he was being held in Gaza. He said the group is still holding the body of the slain soldier.

The Israeli military spokesperson's office declined to comment.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine is the second biggest faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) after Fatah.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 December 2023, 17:15 IST)
World newsIsraelGaza StripIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGazaair strikes

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT