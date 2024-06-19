Paris Olympics 2024: Mayor pledges to bathe in River Seine after July 14 to celebrate city hosting the Games

Paris: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday promised she would bathe in the River Seine - seen as a key publicity moment to mark the city's hosting of the Olympic Games - after July 14, which would also be after the country's forthcoming parliament elections.

"We have decided not to do it during election time, and after Bastille Day," she told a press conference.

Paris has been working on cleaning up the Seine so that people can swim in it again, as was the case during the 1900 Paris Olympics.