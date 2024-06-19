Home
Paris Olympics 2024: Mayor pledges to bathe in River Seine after July 14 to celebrate city hosting the Games

"We have decided not to do it during election time, and after Bastille Day," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told a press conference.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 10:39 IST
Paris: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday promised she would bathe in the River Seine - seen as a key publicity moment to mark the city's hosting of the Olympic Games - after July 14, which would also be after the country's forthcoming parliament elections.

"We have decided not to do it during election time, and after Bastille Day," she told a press conference.

Paris has been working on cleaning up the Seine so that people can swim in it again, as was the case during the 1900 Paris Olympics.

Published 19 June 2024, 10:39 IST
