Park fire in Northern California spreads to 360,000 acres

The Park fire in Northern California has grown to more than 360,000 acres under less favorable weather conditions Sunday, with fire activity picking up again, according to officials.

The fire near Chico, California, which started Wednesday, has travelled across four counties and was the largest fire burning in the United States on Sunday. It was caused by arson, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire was 12 per cent contained Sunday afternoon, and more than 4,000 firefighters and other personnel were involved in the effort, said Billy See, Cal Fire’s incident commander. At least 67 structures have been destroyed or damaged, he said. Over 4,000 structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire.

A change in weather conditions had helped firefighters make progress since Saturday, when the fire was zero percent contained.