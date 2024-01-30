JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pentagon: US doesn't want a war with Iran

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh blamed Iran for enabling groups attacking the United States and said the latest attack carried the 'footprints' of Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah.
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 00:53 IST

Follow Us

Washington: The Pentagon said on Monday it does not believe that Iran is seeking a war with the United States, and that Washington doesn't want a war either, a day after an Iran-backed group killed three U.S. soldiers and wounded dozens more in Jordan.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh blamed Iran for enabling groups attacking the United States and said the latest attack carried the "footprints" of Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah.

"We don't seek war, but we will take action, and respond to attacks on our forces," Singh said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 January 2024, 00:53 IST)
World newsUnited StatesIranUS newsPentagon

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT