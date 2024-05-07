Poland says it found bugging devices in room where government was due to meet

Polish special services have found and dismantled bugging devices in a room where the council of ministers was due to meet on Tuesday, the special services coordinator's spokesman said.

Poland, a hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine as Kyiv fights Russia's invasion, is on heightened alert for any signs of spying activity.

"The State Protection Service, in cooperation with the Internal Security Agency, detected and dismantled devices that could be used for eavesdropping in the room where the meeting of the Council of Ministers is to be held today in Katowice", Jacek Dobrzynski wrote on social media platform X.

"The services are carrying out further activities in this matter," Dobrzynski added.