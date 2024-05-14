Home
Potential risk of sanctions for any business deals, says US as India inks deal for operation at Iran's Chabahar port

India has clinched a long-term deal with Iran to develop and run the operation of Shahid Beheshti Terminal of the Chabahar Port on the southeastern coast of the Persian Gulf nation.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 03:37 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 03:37 IST

Comments

Washington: Any country having business dealings with Iran runs the risk of sanctions, the United States has said, noting that it is aware that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar port.

“We’re aware of these reports that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar port. I will let the government of India speak to its own foreign policy goals vis-à-vis the Chabahar port as well as its own bilateral relationship with Iran,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at his daily news conference.

“I will just say, as it relates to the United States, US sanctions on Iran remain in place and we’ll continue to enforce them,” he said in response to a question on India’s deal with Iran on the strategic Chabahar port.

“You’ve heard us say this in a number of instances, that any entity, anyone considering business deals with Iran, they need to be aware of the potential risk that they are opening themselves up to and the potential risk of sanctions,” Patel said.

Published 14 May 2024, 03:37 IST
