Protests shut down Libya's Sharara oilfield

An engineer had earlier told Reuters a partial reduction in production had taken place and said that protesters were in front of the gate of the oilfield.

One protester told Reuters by phone that the region was "in need of developing projects and services, such as a refinery for fuel supply, paved roads, a clinic and providing jobs for young people".

The Sharara field, one of Libya's largest, has been a frequent target for local and broader political protests.

The field is located in the Murzuq basin in the southeast of Libya. It is run by state oil firm NOC via the Acacus company, with Spain's Repsol, France's Total, Austria's OMV, and Norway's Equinor.

In July, production at the Sharara, Elfeel and 108 fields was stopped by tribal protesters over the abduction of a former finance minister.

Libya's oil output has been disrupted repeatedly in the chaotic decade since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.