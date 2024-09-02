Putin says Russia advancing fast in eastern Ukraine

"Now we are not talking about moving 200 or 300 metres (660 or 1,000 feet) forward ... The Russian armed forces are already bringing territories under control not by 200-300 metres but by square kilometres."

Pro-Russian military bloggers said on Monday that Russian forces were now fighting in the eastern Ukrainian towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the reported Russian advance.

Yuri Podolyaka, an influential Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger, said that intense battles were underway in Selydove, about 20 km (12 miles) south of Pokrovsk, and in Ukrainsk, about 14 km (nine miles) south of Selydove.

He said both sides were pushing forces into the battles for the towns, which had populations of over 20,000 and 10,000 respectively before full-scale war began in February 2022.

The pro-Russian blogger Rybar also said that fighting was going on in both towns. Russian state news agency TASS said that Ukrainian forces had been driven out of a part of Selydove.

By pushing south towards the town of Kurakhivka, Russian forces are seeking to break through Ukrainian defensive lines while increasing their sway over the Pokrovsk-Donetsk road and encircling a chunk of territory, Russian bloggers said.

Russia has been trying to expel Ukrainian forces from its southern Kursk region after Kyiv's August 6 incursion, which was designed partly to pressure Russian generals to scramble forces from other parts of the eastern front in Ukraine.

Russian forces have taken control of the village of Skuchne in the eastern Donetsk region, RIA news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Monday.