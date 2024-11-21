Putin says Russia fired hypersonic ballistic missile at Ukraine in warning to the West

<p>Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had launched a hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile attack on a Ukrainian military facility, and warned the West that Moscow could strike the military installations of any country whose weapons were used against Russia.</p><p>Putin said the West was escalating the conflict in Ukraine by allowing Kyiv to strike Russia with long-range missiles, and that the conflict was becoming a global conflict.</p><p>So Russia had conducted combat tests of the "Oreshnik" (the hazel) hypersnonic missile system in response to the aggressive actions of NATO countries against Russia, Putin said.</p><p>"In response to the use of American and British long-range weapons, on November 21 of this year, the Russian armed forces launched a combined strike on one of the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine," Putin said.</p><p>"In combat conditions, one of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested, among other things. In this case, with a ballistic missile in a nuclear-free hypersonic equipment." </p>