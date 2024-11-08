Putin says Ukraine must remain neutral for there to be peace

Ukraine rejects those conditions as tantamount to surrender and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has presented a "victory plan" for which he has requested additional Western support.

"We are determined to create conditions for a long-term settlement so that Ukraine is an independent, sovereign state, and not an instrument in the hands of third countries, and not used in their interests," Putin said.

Asked about the future borders of Ukraine, Putin said: "The borders of Ukraine should be in accordance with the sovereign decisions of people who live in certain territories and which we call our historical territories."

Ukraine says that it will not rest until every last Russian soldier is ejected from its territory though even U.S. generals say that such an aim would take massive resources that Ukraine currently does not have.