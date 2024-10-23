Putin scores a BRICS win with rare Xi and Modi show of harmony

"It is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples for China and India to correctly grasp the trend of history and the direction of development of their relations," Xi said, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

In response, Modi told Xi that maintaining peace and stability on their frontier should be a priority, and that mutual trust, respect and sensitivity should be the basis of the relationship.

"We welcome the agreement on the issues that had come up over the last four years," Modi told Xi in comments that were aired on India's state broadcaster Doordarshan.

BRICS - an idea thought up inside Goldman Sachs two decades ago to describe the growing economic clout of China and other major emerging markets - is now a group that accounts for 45% of the world's population and 35% of the global economy.