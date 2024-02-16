Putin will not go unpunished for Alexei Navalny's death, wife Yulia says

Munich: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates will not go unpunished if the death of Alexei Navalny, announced by the Russian prison service on Friday, is confirmed, the Kremlin critic's wife said.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Yulia Navalnaya said she was skeptical about the news of her husband's death because it had come from Russian government sources.

"We cannot trust Putin and the Putin government. They always lie," said Navalnaya, who was solemn and tearful.