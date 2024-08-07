Rajapaksa scion Namal enters Presidential race in Sri Lanka

The candidature of Namal is significant as it comes on the heels of the Rajapaksa family, which has been out of power for the past two years, making a concerted attempt to reinforce its strength in Sri Lanka’s polity.

Namal first became an MP in 2010 and served as Sports Minister in his father Mahinda’s cabinet till 2015. He travelled extensively in Tamil-dominated north and eastern provinces to win over the ethnic minorities, but in vain.

Tamils, who constitute the majority in north and east, don’t find Rajapaksas trustworthy as they pin the blame on the death of thousands of innocent civilians by the Sri Lankan Army during the last phase of the civil war (2006-2009) on the policies of the Rajapaksa administration.

N Sathiya Moorthy, a Chennai-based policy analyst with rich experience of covering Sri Lanka, told DH that the entry of Namal has made the election further unpredictable and difficult for any candidate to garner 50 per cent of the votes to get elected as the President according to Sri Lanka’s Constitution.

“For the fifth election in a row, the Rajapaksa family is in the contest. The JVP candidate has covered a lot of electoral space in the last two years, while Ranil and Sajith are sweating it out. The candidature of Namal has added more confusion. But, I feel Namal won’t be among the top two contenders,” Sathiya Moorthy added.

The move by SLPP to field Namal is also aimed at preventing more party MPs from pledging support to Wickremesinghe, who has been running the government since 2022.