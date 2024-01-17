Ram temple creates a buzz in Davos

Davos: Ram Temple in Ayodhya has created a buzz in this Swiss ski resort town during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting with devotees planning to hold Ram Bhajans and light diyas on the consecration day this coming Monday.

Besides, many global business leaders have been inquiring from the Indian delegation, including those from the government and private sector, about the business and infrastructure opportunities created by development of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh as a major religious and tourism centre.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting 2024, Union Minister Smriti Irani said she met a group of devotees who asked her if they can also celebrate Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 24.

"Some Ram Bhakts here asked me to record a message imploring the community here to do Ram Bhajan and to lighten diyas here on 22nd January. They came to the lounge and saw me here, walked up and they made that request," said Irani who is leading an Indian delegation to the WEF.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several leaders are scheduled to be present at the ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, which is likely to be attended by over 8,000 people.