Rich countries may have met $100 billion climate goal last year: OECD

Finance is a sore point in UN climate talks, as developing economies say they cannot adapt to extreme weather or invest in cleaner energy without more support from the rich nations whose historical fossil fuel burning caused climate change.

"Based on preliminary and as yet unverified data, the goal looks likely to have already been met as of 2022," said Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The $100 billion is far below poor nations' actual climate investment needs, which by 2025 could total $1 trillion per year, the OECD said.

"The delivery of the $100 billion is vitally important," said Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, a nation vulnerable to rising sea levels.

"From building sea walls to adapt to climate change, to installing renewables, to helping people rebuild their lives and livelihoods if they're forced to move – all of these things cost money," she said.

The OECD confirmed the target was not met in 2021. That year, wealthy nations provided $89.6 billion, an 8 per cent increase from 2020 levels.

Most of the 2021 money - $73 billion - was public finance and, of this, more than two thirds was loans.

The OECD warned, however, that this funding - from sources including multilateral development banks and national aid agencies - has so far failed to mobilise substantial private capital, which is needed to cover the climate investment gap.