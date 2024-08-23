Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdraws from presidential contest in Arizona

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed paperwork to withdraw from the presidential race in Arizona, a spokesperson for the Arizona secretary of state's office said Thursday night.
The move comes a day before Kennedy, an independent candidate, is set to give an address in Arizona about the future of his struggling campaign.
He is expected to end his candidacy, and possibly to endorse former President Donald Trump following weeks of discussion between their camps, although people close to Kennedy say an endorsement is not yet certain.
A spokesperson for the campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Published 23 August 2024, 03:24 IST