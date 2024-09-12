Romanian woman's doorstop turns out to be gem worth Rs 8 crore

The woman died in 1991, after which the house went to a relative who thought the doorstop could be of more value than was originally thought. After it was sold to the state of Romania, experts from Krakow's Museum of History confirmed that the amber was around 38 to 70 million years old.

"Its discovery represents a great significance both at a scientific level and at a museum level," the director of the Provincial Museum of Buzau told the publication. As per him, the value is incalculable, and the expert claimed it was one of the largest pieces in the world, and the biggest of its kind.

Members of the family, reporting that the old woman's house was broken into, noted that few pieces of gold jewellery were taken but the amber was ignored. The thieves, in a frantic search for valuables 'overlooked the real treasure' in front of their eyes, they said.