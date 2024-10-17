Royal Air Force scrambles fighter jet to intercept Air India plane after bomb threat

<p>London/Mumbai: The Royal Air Force on Thursday scrambled a Typhoon fighter jet to intercept an Air India aircraft that received a bomb threat, and the plane later landed safely in London.</p>.<p>The bomb threat was received for the Air India plane from Mumbai to London, an airline official said.</p>.<p>"We can confirm that RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this afternoon, to investigate a civilian aircraft," a Royal Air Force spokesperson said.</p>.Bomb threats to flights: Perpetrators to be on no-fly list as govt plans strict norms.<p>Following an uneventful interception the aircraft was released to continue to its original destination under the direction of civilian air traffic control, the spokesperson said.</p>.<p>Further, the spokesperson said the incident is now being handled under the control of civilian authorities.</p>.<p>The airline official said the flight landed safely at London Heathrow airport.</p>.<p>A loud sonic boom was heard in East Anglia region of England as the jets were scrambled, authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons.</p>.<p>"Police can confirm a loud noise heard by residents in the county was a sonic boom caused by RAF aircraft this afternoon (17 October) and was not an explosion," Norfolk Police said in a statement.</p>