Rushing to bunkers when sirens sound, migrants to Israel tell kin in Karnataka

Many people from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi working in war-torn Israel as caregivers for elderly and ailing persons have contacted relatives back home , confirming their safety.
“I am safe now and have been asked not to come out,” said Wilfred Lobo from Pajeer, who is working in Tel Aviv.
The problem is more intense in border areas, he said.
“We could hear missiles being fired. We heard instructions to remain in safety rooms of buildings,” Lobo told DH over phone.
“I was supposed to leave for my native from Herzliya, a city on the central coast of Israel, on October 10. My travel plans are dropped, with flights being cancelled,” Lenard from Vamanjoor told DH over phone. “Whenever an alarm is sounded, we rush to safety rooms of buildings,” Lobo said.
“Such a situation was never seen since I started working here. They never targeted civilians. But this time, they held many people hostage,” he said.
Sudheer Kotian from Naravi, working at Herzliya, said: “I have faced such war situation thrice since I came here in 2009. Firing of missiles happens regularly. But this time, Hamas kidnapped residents and hundreds lost their lives.”
“Family members back home need not worry as we are safe and the Israeli government is taking care of us,” he said. “Super markets and shops are open at the place where I live,” Sudheer said.
“We get information if any Kannadiga or Tuluva is in danger,” he said.“My brother who is working in Israel is safe. He informed me that they are unable to go to work,” said a woman from Belthangady.
“My husband Praveen Pinto, working in Tel Aviv for the past 16 years, calls me frequently to keep me updated,” said Neetha Saldanha from Kinnigoli.
“I have been making trips to the bunker ever since Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israeli civilians,” Prameela Prabhu (41) from Herga in Udupi told DH. She works as a nurse at Tel Aviv-Yafo.
Although Tel Aviv-Yafo is not particularly affected, loud sounds outside frighten her. She heard a bomb explode a km away from where she stays. Prameela said the streets are wearing a deserted look.
“Bunkers are a ubiquitous sight, including on the roads. People have begun hoarding groceries,” she said.
Nancy Naronha from Manipal said, hearing a siren on October 7, they stepped out of the building, only to see a missile dangerously charging towards them. “But the missile ended up hitting an adjacent building,” she said.
Rajesh Salian, Asha and their son Ashlesh from Saralebettu in Udupi have lived in Israel for the past 10 years. The family resides roughly 400 km from the site where heavy bombardment is on.“Rajesh is in touch with us. He said they are all safe,” Ganesh Raj, Rajesh’s brother, told DH. Udupi DC Vidyakumari said no stranded family had contacted the district administration.