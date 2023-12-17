JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia is not interested in extending Black Sea grain deal

He added that to a large extent this is a political decision, but Russia will continue to export its grain, as it has its buyers.
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 13:32 IST

Follow Us

Russia has no interest in extending the Black Sea grain deal, the RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing Russia's agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev.

He added that to a large extent this is a political decision, but Russia will continue to export its grain, as it has its buyers.

"Our grain export volumes, taking into account the winding down of the grain deal, have by no means fallen, they even slightly increased," RIA quoted Patrushev as saying.

Russia withdrew in July from the deal which had allowed Ukraine to safely export grain from its Black Sea ports. Russia says it quit the deal because the arrangement was not delivering grain to the poorest countries, and because it still faces barriers to its own exports of grain and fertiliser.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 December 2023, 13:32 IST)
World newsRussiaBlack Sea

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT